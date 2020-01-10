Surviving R. Kelly: Kitti Jones Believes That Joycelyn Savage And Azriel Clary Can Save Each Other [Video]

Kitti Jones Says Joycelyn Savage And Azriel Clary Can Save Each Other

Kitti Jones survived R. Kelly as a grown a$$ woman so she can understand how Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary found themselves trapped by his abuse.

That said, Kitti has some VERY strong feelings about the fade that the two ladies caught this week.

TMZ ran into Kitti in the streets of NYC and she believes Joycelyn and Azriel can save each other and move one with their lives.

What do you think about Kitti’s advice?