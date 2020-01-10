Crowned Crook: Former Mrs. Florida Sentenced To Prison For Stealing Elderly Mom’s Social Security Checks

Political Pundit Headed To Prison For Stealing Mom’s Social Security Checks

Times can be hard sometimes but geez — stealing from your mom is next level debauchery. Former Mrs. Florida Karyn Turk learned the hard way after being sentenced to a month in prison for stealing her elderly mother’s Social Security checks. According to The Palm Beach Post, U.S. Magistrate Bruce Reinhart also sentenced Karyn Turk on Thursday to five months of house arrest when she gets out of prison and to perform 100 hours of community service in a nursing home.

The beauty pageant winner turned conservative commentator is accused of pocketing her mother’s social security checks rather than sending the money to the nursing home in which her mother was receiving care for dementia. After news broke about her sentencing, Turk took to social media to address it.

Look beyond the headlines. There’s always more to the story. Nursing home neglect is real. The elderly in America are not well cared for in many nursing… https://t.co/oE8GhW8KpX — Karyn Turk (@KarynTurk) January 10, 2020

Turk pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge of Social Security fraud and has since lost her position on various philanthropic groups. She’s set to report to prison on March 2.

Wow.