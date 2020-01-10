A Lil’ Positivity: Carmelo Anthony Surprises Single Mother With A New Car

Carmelo Anthony Gives Back To A Mother In Need

Portland Trail Blazers baller Carmelo Anthony recently teamed up with online car dealership Gettacar to surprise a single mother in Baltimore with a new car.

According to reports from a local ABC affiliate, Shalita Addison dealt with a lot of stress over the years–a lot of which was caused by her 1997 Honda Accord, which made it difficult to get to work, doctor’s appointments, and her daughter’s basketball games at Mount St. Mary’s.

Now, Addison won’t have those issues, thanks to Melo, who gifted the single mom with a 2017 Mazda CX.

Check out the heart-warming video down below to see Shalita get her brand new ride: