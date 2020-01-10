And We’re Off! Trump-Trollin’ Nancy Pelosi FINALLY Agrees To Send Articles Of Impeachment To Senate Next Week

Nancy Pelosi To Send Trump Impeachment Articles To Senate Next Week

After weeks of pussyfooting, Nancy Pelosi is finally ready to cut the cord.

The Speaker of the House announced today that she will send the articles of impeachment against Donald J. Trump, 53% of white women’s president, to the Senate for trial according to Politico.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Pelosi said in a letter to House Democrats.

Part of the reason Pelosi was sitting on the impeachment articles so long is that she wanted Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell to put forth the rules of the trial and allow for witnesses. McConnell, one of Trump’s top water-carrying bootlickers, has been railing against hearing from witnesses who may have damaging testimony against the president. Witnesses like former National Security Adviser John Bolton who recently agreed to testify if subpoenaed.

A Senate trial should be like any other trial. Senators should hear from witnesses. Senators should see the documents. Only then can they make the best possible decision regarding the President's misconduct. Once upon a time, Mitch McConnell felt the same. pic.twitter.com/ilblPGgwZM — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 10, 2020

In an effort to force Pelosi’s hand, McConnell signed a Republican resolution to drop all charges against Trump if the Democrats didn’t send the articles over.

They seriously have NO intention on even pretending to have a fair trial. Trump will be found not guilty unless some GOP’ers have a change of heart and decide to do what’s right.