Nah: U.S. House Passes Resolution That Would Limit Trump’s Ability to Wage War On Iran

The House Passes War Powers Resolution To Limit Trumps Involvement In War With Iran

According to CBS News, the House of Representatives one-upped Donald Trump over his use of U.S. military power in the Middle East by approving a measure relating to the War Powers Resolution of 1983, to restrict his authority to strike Iran without congressional approval.

The bill is known as a “concurrent resolution,” meaning it requires only the approval of both chambers of Congress and does not go to the president for his signature.

Before the vote, Nancy Pelosi criticized the U.S. drone attack on Soleimani, saying the resolution would send a clear statement that Trump shouldn’t take any further military action against Iran without approval from Congress.

Democrats accused Trump of acting recklessly and backed the resolution wholeheartedly, while Trump’s fellow Republicans and yes-men, who rarely vote against the president, opposed it outright.

“The president has to make the case first – first, not after he launches an ill-advised attack and then comes up with a reason why it was necessary and why it was legal,” said Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Dems strongly feel that the U.S. Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power to declare war. The resolution’s passage, they said, would send a strong message that Trump must work with lawmakers on national security.