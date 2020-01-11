Yikes: Former LHHH Star Mally Mal Accused Of Drugging and Raping Model In New Lawsuit

Former LHH Star Mally Mal Accused Of Drugging And Raping Model In New Lawsuit

Mally Mal keeps running into legal trouble every direction he turns.

At the tail end of last year, Mally pleaded guilty to running an illegal prostitution ring. Not even a half a year later, and now, he’s being sued for allegedly drugging and raping a fitness model who flew from Texas to Los Angeles to discuss business with him.

According to reports from TMZ, the model, Quashay Davis, describes the experience as being rough from the start.

“She says she went to his house, where he introduced her to an ex-porn star named Jayla Foxx. She claims while laying in bed … Mally had Jayla go get a mixed drink — with Hennessey — which she brought to the bedroom. Quashay says she drank it, and then got dizzy and blacked out. According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the next thing she remembered was waking up to a masseuse massaging her. She claims Mally was there too, and slapped her face in an effort to keep her conscious … and said, “You’re my new bitch,” and “You’re my Jayla number two.” Quashay alleges Mally also tried to get her to do cocaine, then forced her to perform oral sex on him — before roughly penetrating her.”

Quashay went on to state that she was only able to escape the next day after Jayla took her to urgent care. That’s where medical personnel examined her and found “injuries were consistent with rape.”

Now, she’s not only suing Mally Mal for sexual battery, but also false imprisonment, gender violence, and infliction of emotional and physical distress.