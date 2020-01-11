We’re Not Worthy: Yara Shahidi Shows Off A MASSIVE Adidas X Ivy Park Care Package On Instagram [Video]

Yara Shahidi Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Of AdidasXIvyPark

We’re all used to seeing celebrities and influencers getting different PR packages everyday–but those parcels pale in comparison to what Yara Shahidi got delivered yesterday.

As Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas approaches, fans are eager to take a closer look at the pieces in the collection before they drop. While we were given official photos of the three sneakers set to come out on January 18th, we haven’t been able to look at the clothing close up.

On Friday, the Grown-ish actor posted a video showing off her reaction to receiving the care package to end all care packages: a huge rack of clothes with the whole Adidas X Ivy Park collection on it.

While she doesn’t give us a look at each piece individually, Shahidi’s video definitely helps us learn a little bit about the collection and some of the garments we can expect on the 18th.

Check out Yara’s video via her Instagram down below to see her adorable reaction to getting a sneak peak at Bey’s upcoming release with Adidas.