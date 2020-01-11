Tell ‘Em Somethin’, Bro! Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Chop It Up About ‘Bad Boys For Life’ On Sway In The Morning [Video]

Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Talk ‘Bad Boys For Life’ With Sway

Bad Boys For Life is almost upon us.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence sat down with Sway Calloway, Heather B, and Tracy G on SiriusXM to have a townhall conversation about their careers and the third and final installment of their classic film franchise.

This is one we highly suggest you watch the entire hour-long talk.

Can’t wait to sit down with a big bucket of popcorn and watch Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowwwwwwery do their thing.