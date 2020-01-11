SMH: Oprah Steps Down From Russell Simmons #MeToo Documentary Following Backlash From Some Fellow Celebs

Oprah Steps Down From Russell Simmons #MeToo Documentary

Oprah Winfrey is officially pulling out of the #MeToo documentary centered around Russell Simmons . She’s both stepping down as executive producer and blocking the doc’s path to streaming on Apple TV+.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter , the former talk show host announced the decision to distance herself from the project on Friday, which comes after getting crucified by fellow celebrities like 50 Cent and The Game, who said she was only targeting black men accused of being sexual predators while giving their white counterparts a chance.

“I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer on The Untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering Documentary and it will not air on Apple TV+.” Oprah continued, “First and foremost, I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard.”

The documentary features a former music executive who accused Simmons of sexual misconduct and is set to premiere next month at the Sundance Film Festival.