Catch Fade: R. Kelly Victims Joycelyn Savage And Azriel Clary Were Going AT IT In Shrieking, Scratching, Swinging Scrap [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
R. Kelly Victims Joycelyn Savage And Azriel Clary Full Fight Video

Wow. The first footage of Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary might have been a little difficult to make out, but this newly acquire TMZ footage show it ALL!

What you are about to witness is ugly and downright disturbing when you consider that all of this is happening because a grown a$$ man has manipulated, abused, and sexually engaged with girls far too young for him.

Press play to watch it all unfold…

SMFH.

