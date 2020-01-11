F**k 12: White Alabama Cop Convicted For Killing Unarmed Black Man Gregory Gunn To Be Sentenced This Month

White Alabama Cop To Be Sentenced For Killing Unarmed Gregory Gunn

Late last year BOSSIP reported that a white former Alabama cop, Aaron Cody, was found guilty of the manslaughter of unarmed Black man Gregory Gunn.

Today, we get the news from Alabama Public Radio that Cody is soon to find out exactly what price he will pay for his violent actions.

Circuit judge P.B. McLauchlin has set that sentencing date for January 29.

It’s still mind-numbingly inexplicable to think that Alabama is holding cops accountable more than other states and cities deemed to be

Rest in peace, Gregory Gunn.