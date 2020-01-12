SMH: Trick Daddy Reportedly Arrested For Cocaine Possession & DUI

Legendary Miami Rapper Trick Daddy Busted For Cocaine Possession & DUI

According to TMZ, Trick Daddy was thrown in the slammer after getting busted for cocaine possession and driving under the influence.

Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine Possession and DUI https://t.co/Ku5zoNrcSe — TMZ (@TMZ) January 11, 2020 Cops say they reportedly found Trick asleep behind the wheel early Saturday morning and asked him where he was going and where he was coming from. The officer says he responded by saying he’d come from a club and had just dropped someone off.

Cops then reported that they saw him with bloodshot eyes and was using slurred speech, so they conducted field sobriety tests before handcuffing him on suspicion of driving under the influence. After being transported he gave authorities the middle finger and allegedly refused to offer a breath sample to determine how much liquor might’ve been in his system.

Cops also conducted a search of Trick Daddy’s belongings where they claim they found a dollar bill in his possession with what they believed to be cocaine residue on the inside of the cash. He was ultimately booked for the two offenses.