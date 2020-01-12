In White Folks News: Gwyneth Paltrow Is Selling $75 Candles That Smell Like A Vagina

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Selling $75 Candles With A Weird Scent

According to Page Six, Gwyneth Paltrow is tripping.

The actress is reportedly selling a candle that smell like her vagina. The “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle is reportedly on sale now for whopping $75, with the product description breaking down how the candle came to be.

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP,” reads the website. “The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina” — but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle).”

Apparently, general vagina smell, according to the site description, is “a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

The candle is currently sold out on the site but plans are being made to restock to keep up with the extremely high demand.