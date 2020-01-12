Will You Be Watching?! Michelle Obama Is Launching A TV Show On Instagram This Year
Earlier this week, Michelle Obama announced that she is going to be bringing her first TV show to Instagram later this year.
The series is titled A Year of Firsts and will be produced by Obama, following four college freshmen across the United States. The show will stream on IGTV later this month and is set to run until June. According to reports from Forbes, the six-episode series is part of her Reach Higher initiative.
“The first year of college is exciting, but also a little nerve-racking,” Obama wrote in her caption on Instagram. “As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to try to navigate through a new place and make new friends, all while trying to figure out who you are and who you want to be.”
The show, which is set to be co-produced by ATTN, will also delve into mental health, financial concerns, and the academic stress that comes along with the college admissions process and freshmen year. The four students in the series are Robert, Linette, Regan, and Haseeb.
Luckily, this isn’t the only Obama-based content we’ll be seeing in 2020.
Netflix announced recently that they are going to release the Michelle and Barack-produced film Crip Camp later on this year. This film follows the story of a group of disabled teenagers attending a summer camp in the 1970s and is produced by their production company, Higher Ground.
