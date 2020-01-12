Money Moves: Dwayne Johnson To Star In Autobiographical Sitcom ‘Young Rock’

As if Dwayne Johnson isn’t doing enough already, the former wrestler just announced another project in the works.

This weekend, the 47-year-old announced yet another addition to his already long list of projects. This latest development is an autobiographical comedy series titled, Young Rock. The sitcom will air on NBC and was already given an 11-episode, straight-to-series order. The pilot for the show is in good hands, too, written by Fresh Off the Boat co-executive producers Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang.

“The show will feature Dwayne as he grows up through life,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy during the winter Television Critics Association press tour. “It’s Dwayne’s life brought to life by a brilliant and soulful writer like Nahnatchka.”

Even though it might be difficult to fit in with his already stacked schedule, Johnson–who hosts and executive produces another NBC show, reality series The Titan Games–will reportedly appear in every single episode. Of course, his younger self will be portrayed by a different actor.

“We have found a really cool, fun creative way to weave me into the show,” The actor told reporters via FaceTime, later going on to mention how his pitch went with the network. “At the end, all jaws were dropped, all hands were raised [and NBC said] ‘we are in 100 percent.'”

While Johnson is a huge proponent of positivity nowadays, he hasn’t been shy when it comes to divulging details about his unconventional upbringing.

“Now what’s crazy about this whole thing … the confluence of wild personalities that came in and out of my life during these times, all these years, are just fascinating,” he said. “From my heroes Andre the Giant to Muhammed Ali to Ronald Reagan … It was almost as if I’d been told I had the childhood of Forrest Gump, where people weave in and out of my life.”

As of now, the announcement of Young Rock didn’t include any casting details or a premiere date from NBC.