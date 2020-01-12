The ArchAndroid: Janelle Monáe Proudly Professes She’s Nonbinary

Janelle Monáe Proudly Professes She’s Nonbinary

Janelle Monáe just casually made an announcement on social media. The “The ArchAndroid” album maker casually told fans this weekend that she’s nonbinary. Janelle retweeted @camrynieroway who posted “There is absolutely nothing better than living outside the gender binary,” alongside the #IAmNonbinary hashtag.

The songstress/actress then used the #IAmNonBinary hashtag herself. People who identify as Nonbinary are not exclusively masculine or feminine‍ and identify outside the gender binary.

Her statement came while the #IamNonBinary hashtag was trending on Twitter and while GLAAD was offering tips on properly inclusive pronouns.

Here are some ways to go beyond the binary and ensure the language you use is inclusive of non-binary people. #IAmNonbinary 💛🤍💜🖤 pic.twitter.com/8BK0fmAuXU — GLAAD (@glaad) January 10, 2020

Prior to her #NonBinary tweet Janelle made waves when she came out as pansexual, a person who is attracted to all gender identities, or attracted to people regardless of gender. Pansexuals can be attracted to a transgender person or someone who identifies as straight or gay.