NBC Boss Promises “New Practices… If Necessary” At “AGT” After Alleged Discrimination And Despicable Dismissal Of Gabrielle Union

NBC President Talks “America’s Got Talent” Investigation

NBC says they’re still looking into allegations of discriminatory practices at “America’s Got Talent” months after it was revealed that Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough would not be returning for Season 15.

Several media outlets reported that Union’s concerns over racially inappropriate comments and jokes were not taken seriously, that Union was told her rotating hairstyles were “too black” and that both she and Hough received excessive notes regarding their appearances. Both women received tremendous public support and NBC ultimately initiated closed door meetings with Union and promised to investigate the show.

We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 4, 2019

Saturday, during NBC’s Television Critics Association press tour, president of NBC Entertainment Paul Telegdy shared that the show is “in the middle of an investigation,” calling it “really serious,” according to PEOPLE reports.

“I can’t deny it, and that’s being handled by lawyers,” added Telegdy, who added that the results of the investigation should be available “by the end of January.” Telegdy explained that as the investigation continues, “we certainly take anyone’s critique who comes to work here incredibly seriously,” adding, “if we learn something, we’ll certainly put new practices in place, if necessary.” Despite the reports of AGT‘s mistreatment, Telegdy maintains the reality competition show as “magnificent” and “a place where you see lives changed forever.”

If necessary huh… Mind you, Gabrielle Union isn’t the only one to have issues at “America’s Got Talent” which is produced by Fremantle and Simon Cowell‘s company Syco Entertainment.

Correction: I was fired Sept 10, 2019 like @itsgabrielleu @OfficialMelB @NickCannon @heidiklum all have said @FremantleUS is a nightmare. They treated you like a 2nd class citizen for doing your job to well. Stay tuned. More to come. #AngryGetsShitDone pic.twitter.com/DQYtaMfs8O — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) December 14, 2019

Orlando Jones also spoke out about mistreatment by the Fremantle production company.

Do you think NBC will be transparent about their findings when they happen? What kind of changes do you think they will make? If you were Gabrielle Union, would you consider going back on the show? What would you need in order to feel okay working at “AGT” if it were you?