Who Looked More Bangin At The Critics Choice Awards?
Critics Choice Awards Show Love To Black Hollywood Talent
The Critics Choice Awards were this Sunday in Santa Monica and we were happy to see some of our favorite talent and projects getting their just due. US took home the prize for Best Horror/Sci Fi movie and Lupita Nyong’o was looking gorgeous in chocolate leather and her hair in a Vernon Francois styled “dream cloud” updo. Zendaya slayed per usual in hot pink Tom Ford styled by Law Roach. Ava Duvernay looked lovely in custom Michael Cinco for her “When They See Us” win and Cynthia Erivo was fabulous in Fendi.
We were loving Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe’s coupled up carisma.
Billy Porter and Janet Mock both rocked teal, you like?
Check out the full winner’s list below and more photos from the night.
BEST PICTURE
**WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Parasite
Uncut Gems
BEST ACTOR
**WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Robert De Niro, The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
BEST ACTRESS
**WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
**WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
**WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
**WINNER: Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Julia Butters, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us
Archie Yates, Jojo Rabbit
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
**WINNER: The Irishman
Bombshell
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
TIE!!
**WINNER: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
**WINNER: Sam Mendes, 1917
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
**WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
The Farewell – Lulu Wang
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
**WINNER: Little Women – Greta Gerwig
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Joker – Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
**WINNER: 1917 – Roger Deakins
Ford v Ferrari – Phedon Papamichael
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
**WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
Downton Abbey – Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell
The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Little Women – Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman
Parasite – Lee Ha Jun
1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
BEST EDITING
**WINNER: 1917 – Lee Smith
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Fred Raskin
Parasite – Yang Jinmo
Uncut Gems – Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
**WINNER: Dolemite Is My Name – Ruth E. Carter
Downton Abbey – Anna Robbins
The Irishman – Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Rocketman – Julian Day
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
**WINNER: Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
**WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
1917
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
**WINNER: Toy Story 4
Abominable
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
BEST ACTION MOVIE
**WINNERS: Avengers: Endgame
1917
Ford v Ferrari
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Spider-Man: Far From Home
BEST COMEDY
**WINNER: Dolemite Is My Name
Booksmart
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
**WINNER: Us
Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
**WINNER: Parasite
Atlantics
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
BEST SONG
TIE!!
**WINNER: “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose
**WINNER: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II
“Speechless” – Aladdin
“Spirit” – The Lion King
“Stand Up” – Harriet
BEST SCORE
**WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Michael Abels – Us
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Thomas Newman – 1917
Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
**WINNER: Succession
The Crown
David Makes Man
Game of Thrones
The Good Fight
Pose
This Is Us
Watchmen
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
**WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Sterling K. Brown,This Is Us
Mike Colter, Evil
Paul Giamatti, Billions
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
**WINNER: Regina King, Watchmen
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Olivia Colman,The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Sarah Snook, Succession
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
**WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Asante Blackk, This Is Us
Asia Kate Dillon, Billions
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
**WINNER: Jean Smart, Watchmen
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
BEST COMEDY SERIES
**WINNER: Fleabag
Barry
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mom
One Day at a Time
PEN15
Schitt’s Creek
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
**WINNER: Bill Hader, Barry
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Walton Goggins, The Unicorn
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman’s Showcase
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
**WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alison Brie, GLOW
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
**WINNER: Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nico Santos, Superstore
Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
**WINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Molly Shannon, The Other Two
BEST LIMITED SERIES
**WINNER: When They See Us
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Years and Years
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
**WINNER: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
Guava Island
Native Son
Patsy & Loretta
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
**WINNER: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Noah Wyle, The Red Line
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
**WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Anne Hathaway, Modern Love
Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta
Joey King, The Act
Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
**WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
George Clooney, Catch-22
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Russell Tovey, Years and Years
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
**WINNER: Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emma Thompson, Years and Years
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
**WINNER: BoJack Horseman
Big Mouth
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
The Simpsons
Undone
BEST TALK SHOW
TIE!!
WINNER: The Late Late Show with James Corden
WINNER: Late Night with Seth Meyers
Desus & Mero
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
**WINNER: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons
Amy Schumer: Growing
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
Ramy Youssef: Feelings
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
