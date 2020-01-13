Lifetime’s “Hopelessly In Love: Faith Evans & Notorious B.I.G.” Doc Was Another SPICY MESS FEST

So BIG cheated on Faith left & right but then gets ANGRY when it’s rumored Faith slept w/ Tupac?!? #HopelesslyInLove pic.twitter.com/cYWAyUDsGF — MilahBspeakz (@MBspeakz) January 11, 2020

‘Hopelessly In Love: Faith & Biggie’ Shatters Twitter

Lifetime was back at it again with the spicy shenanigans. This time, delving into the notoriously toxic love life of Biggie (RIP) & Faith Evans who went through IT during their short time together before his tragic death.

Whew chil-lay, Big was a true playa forreal (like, forreal forreal) who had multiple side chicks (including Lil Kim and Charlie Baltimore) while married to Faith who kicked it with 2pac and found herself embroiled in quite possibly the messiest beef in Rap history.

Oh yes, it’s another must-see mess fest from Lifetime that, once again, sent Twitter into a tea-drunk TIZZY over the weekend.

Biggie had a pregnant wife, girlfriend, and a sidechick #hopelesslyinlove pic.twitter.com/9dxRSUz73o — dj0nes (@dj0nes) January 11, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Lifetime’s “Hopelessly In Love: Faith Evans & Notorious B.I.G.” Doc on the flip.