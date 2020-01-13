Pure Comedy: Steve Harvey Responds To His Son’s Viral Video Exposing His Mustache Grooming Routine [Video]

Steve Harvey Talks To Ellen About His Son’s Viral Video

When fans think about Steve Harvey, most probably have a photo of his mustache on their mind–which is why the second a video was posted of his grooming routine, it went viral.

When the Family Feud host stopped by Ellen this week, he explained that the hilarious video of him carefully grooming his facial hair was all his son’s fault. The comedian also chatted about taking Family Feud international, going on an African safari, and so much more.

Check out the entire interview down below: