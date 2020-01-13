Must Be Nice: Popeyes Gifts ‘Family Feud Canada’ Contestant $10K Worth Of Free Food After Her Wrong Answer Goes Viral

Family Feud Canada Contestant Wins $10K Worth Of Free Popeyes

A contestant on Family Feud Canada missed out on $10,000 after giving a wrong answer to one of the easiest questions around, but the viral video of her answer did end up snagging her a whole lotta free food.

“Real simple. There’s one question. Only one answer. Whoever gets it, you’re playing for $10,000. That’s it. Whoever guesses this wins the game,” host Gerry Dee told two contestants on Thursday. “Name Popeye’s favorite food,” he said.

But apparently, it wasn’t that simple. Eve Dubois, one of the contestants, rushed to hit the buzzer and confidently answered, “chicken,” accompanied by a little dance.

Despite exuding confidence, everyone else on stage instantly knew she was wrong, leaving Dubois’ family stunned. The rest of the contestants seemed to know that the host was referencing the popular cartoon character Popeye the Sailor, and not the fast-food chain.

Logan Tomlin, her opponent, immediately answered the question correctly: “Spinach, Gerry.” And when Dubois realized her answer was wildly wrong, she simply replied, “I thought you meant Popeyes chicken!” But despite missing out on winning the $10,000 during her run on Family Feud, she did win a pretty good consolation prize. On Friday, Popeyes offered Eve $10,000 worth of food.

“Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes,” the chain tweeted, tagging Dubois.