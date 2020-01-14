Bruk It Down: Canadian Cutie Tanya Sam Invites Fans To Experience Caribbean Carnival With ‘Toronto With Tanya’

Tanya Sam Invites Fans To Experience Caribbean Carnival With ‘Toronto With Tanya’

If you’re ready to bruk it down like a real baddie, you’re in luck because it’s Tanya Time! #RHOA newbie Tanya Sam is inviting viewers to experience Caribbean Carnival through a special upgraded girls trip called “Toronto With Tanya.“

The trip to the tech-savvy entrepreneur’s hometown will allow feathered beauties to experience the 2020 Toronto Caribbean Carnival in all its glory. The Toronto Caribbean Carnival is an exciting four-week cultural explosion of Caribbean culture, music, cuisine, and revelry. The Grand Parade in Toronto is held on the first Saturday of August to commemorate the abolition of the slave trade on August 1st, 1838. It is the largest cultural event in Canada and the largest outdoor festival in North America.

During the “Toronto With Tanya” trip, attendees will experience the official Toronto Caribana Festival kickoff at the King & Queen showcase, a private “It’s Tanya Time” day party and custom handcrafted carnival costumes created by Tanya and Denise Chang Kit of CarnivalNationz, best known for their stunning costume designs for the Carnival Mas Parade on Saturday.

Tanya is especially excited to bring fans to Toronto after introducing a myriad of people to Carnival on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“Toronto is truly a melting pot of diversity. I grew up playing mas in Carnival as a kid and have continued playing into adulthood,” says Tanya Sam. “I created the Toronto with Tanya trip because of the viewer interest and engagement from my trip with the ladies of Real Housewives of Atlanta. By taking the ladies to Carnival I not only wanted them to experience my love of Toronto but to experience the cultural explosion that is Carnival. It is the biggest celebration of Caribbean culture, food, music in North America and I want as many people to experience our Carnival as possible.”

Based on allll the fun we saw the ladies having at Carnival on RHOA, this looks like a GOOOOODT time.

To learn more about Toronto with Tanya partner with Tanya on this experience, visit TorontoWithTanya.com.