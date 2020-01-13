Popular YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials Comes Out As Transgender After Facing Blackmail Threats

Popular YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials Comes Out As Transgender

A popular YouTube beauty guru/businesswoman just made a shocking confession. Nikkie de Jager better known as Nikkie Tutorials by her 12.4 million subscribers released a video today announcing that as a child she was born into the wrong body thus making her transgender.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this today, it feels good to finally do it,” said Nikkie. “When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body which means that I am transgender. Filming this video is scary but it feels so liberating and freeing. I’ve been wanting to share this side of myself for so long. I am Nikkie Tutorials and I am Nikki, I am me. I don’t need labels but if we need labels, I am transgender. I’m sharing this with you because I feel free enough for you to follow my journey.”

Nikkie went into full detail in a 17-minute video detailing her mother’s pregnancy when she was CONVINCED that she was having a daughter. According to Nikkie, her mom was surprised when her child was born a boy and later when a toddler Nikkie told her mom she was actually a girl, her mom was accepting and allowed her to grow out her hair and wear girl clothes at 6-years-old.

The beauty guru also said that she took growth stoppers to stop her growth and by 19, she fully transitioned while doing her YouTube channel. She also talked about dating her now-fiance Dylan. She said she was afraid to lose him if he knew her “full story”, and admitted that she should’ve told him sooner. Things, of course, worked out because the couple is still planning their wedding.

Nikkie also revealed that blackmailers were trying to out her, so she decided to tell her story herself.

“I have been blackmailed by people that wanted to leak my story to the press, at first it was frightening to know that there are people out there that are so evil that they can’t respect someone’s true identity,” said Nikkie.

Nikkie said the blackmailers told her she was “lying” to her fans and was “too scared” to come out but she denied those claims and told the world herself, even shooting the blackmailers the bird in her video.

Fans are flooding Nikkie with positive messages and congratulating her on her bravery.

Nikkie Tutorials just came out as trans in her latest video. 💕 she says someone was planning to expose her so she wanted to say it herself. I’m so proud of her!!👏🥰 pic.twitter.com/oxhmNq0STd — Tea Sesh 🍵◢ ◤ (@TeaSeshYT) January 13, 2020

Nikkie Tutorials’ video made me tear up I’m so proud of her 😣pic.twitter.com/jMSAhjYJKc — oscar (@rosiexblackse) January 13, 2020

Watch Nikki Tutorial come out as transgender below.