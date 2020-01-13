#BOSSIPSound: Sha Summers Drops Cake-Quakin’ Banger Named After Pop Culture’s Proudest Posterior “LZO” [Audio]

- By Bossip Staff
Sha Summers "LZO"

Source: Sha Summers / Sha Summers

Sha Summers Drops New Single “LZO”

Sha Summers is an up-and-coming artist who is set to make a big splash with his new single “LZO”.

The bass-heavy tune is obviously inspired by pop culture’s polarizing and pu$$y-poppin’ phenom Lizzo and her now-infamous Staples Center couture.

Press play down bottom and turn up the level REAL loud.

Told ya…

Categories: Hate It or Love It?!?!, New Music, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.