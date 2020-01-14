FREE AT LAST: R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Shares Photos After Reuniting With Her Family

R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Finally Reunites With Family

Last week, Azriel Clary broke the internet when she live-streamed an altercation between her and R. Kelly’s other girlfriend Joycelyn Savage. The altercation landed Joycelyn in handcuffs and booked for misdemeanor battery. After all the drama wrapped up, Azriel finally got to reunite with her family.

Both parts of Surviving R. Kelly showed families desperate to free their children–both mentally and physically–from the disgraced singer’s grasp. With Azriel back home, only the Savage family is left to reclaim their daughter and begin healing. With Kelly likely to never see the civilian life again with all of his current legal troubles, hopefully, Joycelyn will return home sooner than later.

As for Azriel, her healing process has finally begun after being with Joycelyn and R. Kelly reportedly since she was only 17 years old. After five years, the first order of business for the now reunited Clary family was a celebratory photo shoot.

Azriel surprised all of her fans by dropping a few outtakes from the shoot which were met with tons of love and reassurance that she made the right decision by leaving. With her being back with her family, we hope she will give a helping hand in putting Kelly behind bars for the rest of his life. Not only him but everyone who helped in his antics and the sexual assault of dozens of minors.

Hopefully, when she’s ready, she will be able to help others who have been through similar, horrific experiences.