#LHHMIA: Trick Daddy’s New Bae Nikki Natural Disrespected Trina And Got DRAGGED To Wack Rapper Hell

Trick Daddy’s New Bae Nikki Natural Disrespected Trina

The season premiere of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami introduced us to Trick Daddy’s new young boo Nikki Natural. While everyone had jokes about their unusual relationship and her celibacy, the two were figuring out how to make her career pop. Everyone had the jury out on her until this week when she became public enemy number one.

How?

She had the NERVE to disrespect the one and only Baddest B*tch Trina. Not cool.

Really? Trying to grab the mic from Trina? TRINA?! Not only that, she got pressed by Trick Daddy and had THIS to say.

Oh, no baby what is you doing? Twitter straight up destroyed Nikki for her disrespect. Peep the slander and dragging.

