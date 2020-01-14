For Your Viewing Pleasure: Wale And Bryson Tiller Connect For “Love…(Her Fault)” Directed By Teyana Taylor Video]

Wale And Bryson Tiller Connect For “Love…(Her Fault)” Visual

Wale is back again with the next visual off his sixth studio album, Wow… That’s Crazy. The track, “Love.. (Her Fault)” features Bryson Tiller, who also makes an appearance in the visual. The video is directed by Teyana Taylor under her Spike Tey alias along with her all-women lead production company, ‘The Aunties’.

Ok so boom @TEYANATAYLOR is the queen of aesthetics.. and we the people need her to direct BOTH “her fault” and “my fault” … all my writing/producing screen play friends.. let’s do this as a family .. also @warnerrecords let’s give the ppl what they want — Wale (@Wale) October 13, 2019

Last year, Wale put into the universe that he would have the video directed by Teyana and now, he finally got his wish–and she really delivered.

The video details a toxic relationship between Wale and his girlfriend/ Bryson Tiller is stuck directly in the middle of the toxicity and drama. This visual is just another step in the right direction of Teyana Taylor becoming one of the best video directors around, a goal many of her Hip-Hop peers have been pushing her to go after.

Hopefully, we can see her and Wale team up again for another video, but until then, you can watch the “Love…(Her Fault)” video down below.