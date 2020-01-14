MAGA Crashers: Vince “I Play The Same Exact Character In Every Single Movie” Vaughn Seen Glad-Handing Donald Trump At Nat’l Championship Game

Vince Vaughn Blasted For Making Nice With Donald Trump At Nat’l Championship

The college national championship game between LSU and Clemson was a helluva game, but it turned into a living hell for actor Vince Vaughn.

The Wedding Crashers star was seen making pleasantries with Donald Trump and Melania and social media immediately got their troll on.

Wedding Crashers is TRASH https://t.co/7P6ugcpJCi — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) January 14, 2020

The funniest part of this whole thing is that conservatives would have you believe that “the liberals” are pulling out their hair over this, when in actuality, we expect it.

I’m not sure why people are surprised by Vince Vaughn willingly spending time with Trump. He’s a wealthy white guy, the assumption should be that all of them are MAGA until proven differently. pic.twitter.com/XLSJR3iYf0 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 14, 2020

The irony of this is that Vince Vaughn is a trending topic because of outraged right-wingers who are hate-tweeting about liberal outrage that doesn’t really exist.

We’re not sure which is more on-brand, Vince Vaughn being a MAGA or Trump supporters spreading and support lies.