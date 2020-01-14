MAGA Crashers: Vince “I Play The Same Exact Character In Every Single Movie” Vaughn Seen Glad-Handing Donald Trump At Nat’l Championship Game
- By Bossip Staff
Vince Vaughn Blasted For Making Nice With Donald Trump At Nat’l Championship
The college national championship game between LSU and Clemson was a helluva game, but it turned into a living hell for actor Vince Vaughn.
The Wedding Crashers star was seen making pleasantries with Donald Trump and Melania and social media immediately got their troll on.
The funniest part of this whole thing is that conservatives would have you believe that “the liberals” are pulling out their hair over this, when in actuality, we expect it.
The irony of this is that Vince Vaughn is a trending topic because of outraged right-wingers who are hate-tweeting about liberal outrage that doesn’t really exist.
We’re not sure which is more on-brand, Vince Vaughn being a MAGA or Trump supporters spreading and support lies.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.