In Horny White Folks News: Sia Says Most Of Her Relationship With Diplo Has Been Spent ‘Trying Not To Have Sex’

Sia Describers Her Working Relationship With Diplo For GQ

In a February profile about Diplo in GQ, his frequent collaborator Sia made some interesting comments about their working relationship, including practicing some restraint to keep things professional.

In the article, the “Chandelier” singer revealed that she once texted Diplo after coming to the conclusion that she’s going to be single for the rest of her life, seeing if he would be interested in some casual sex. Sia also goes on to reveal that she adopted a child.

“Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship, because he’s super-duper hot,” Sia told GQ. “This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship.… If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.’ ”

With that interesting admission, Sia is letting the world know that her chemistry with Diplo isn’t only there when it comes to music. Not only that, this is the first time the notoriously private musician has revealed that she adopted a son. She goes on to describe the producer as “the sweetest thing in the world” and “one of the most insecure boys I’ve ever met.”

“He doesn’t think that he’s good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem…It’s so interesting, because he’s one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn’t know it.”

The article didn’t expand on whether or not Diplo actually took Sia up on her offer for some “no strings attached” sex, so you’re gonna have to draw your own conclusion.

