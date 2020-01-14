What Are Thoooose??? Bad Boy Buddies Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex [Video]

Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are putting in WORK to promote the release of Bad Boys For Life this Friday, January 17.

As part of the media blitz, they took a walk down memory lane and talked about their classic footwear moments on Sneaker Shopping With Complex.

In most cases, celebs come on the show and spend a few hundred bucks. Will and Martin ran it UP. Press play down bottom to find out what they spent and what they walked out with.

Feet heat.