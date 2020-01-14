Bangers: Draya “Somebody Gone’ Luv It” Michele Parties It Up At Poppy

Draya Wears Blue Fashion Nova Set For Night Out

Newly single Draya Michele was spotted by the paparazzi outside Poppy Nightclub in L.A. Monday night, looking lovely in a light blue skirt set. The actress/model/entrepreneur revealed her look was by Fashion Nova in a post which she cheekily captioned: “Imagine knowing me in real life, then not.” She also added the hashtag #switchingitup along with a tag and ad hashtag connecting her with the brand.

You think Orlando is regretting messing this up? The baller turned sports journalist was the subject of a whole lot of jokes a few days ago after Draya posted an Oh Polly ad in her undies which she captioned “Somebody gone’ luv it.” She sure knows how to rub it in, riiiiight?!

She’s really got the less is more style down pat, don’t you think? Are you lovin’ Draya’s get up? Check out more photos below: