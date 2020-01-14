625 Max Security Inmates Need Housing In The Midst Of ‘Critical Understaffing’ At Mississippi Prison

More updates are being released on the conditions at Parchman prison. As previously reported riots broke out at several Mississippi state prisons and five people were left dead. Three of the dead inmates were at Parchman Farm and family members of inmates spoke out claiming that the institution is completely run by gangs.

Not only that, people claimed that there were inhumane conditions including Yo Gotti and Jay Z’s philanthropic arm of Roc Nation who threatened a lawsuit against the governor. According to them, inmates are “forced to live in squalor, with rats that crawl over them as they sleep on the floor, having been denied even a mattress for a cot.”

Now a new report is seemingly backing up Yo Gotti’s claims about inmates lacking proper sleeping conditions.

WLBT reports that 625 maximum-security inmates are in need of housing. It’s not clear how or where the inmates are sleeping but the news outlets report that Parchman recently successfully moved 375 inmates to the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility which Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said, “provided some relief to an overstressed system.”

WLBT received a press release Monday stating that MDOC cannot move the remaining inmates to the vacant Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in Leake County because the department lacks the staff and resources to operate the former private prison.

“The agency is experiencing critical understaffing at its three state prisons and needs at least 1,000 more officers for its current facilities,” the press release reads.

They are so desperately in need of help that they’re requesting $419,110,853 for their 2021 budget in hopes to fill 800 vacant positions at three state prisons. As an added incentive they hope to increase the salary for their corrections officers from a meager $25,650.41 to (an equally meager) $30,369.82.

What. A. Mess.

