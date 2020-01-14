All Sorts Of Spooky Shenanigans Happen In Morbid “Morbius”Trailer
- By Bossip Staff
New “Morbius” Trailer
Very few superheroes were more stressed than Spider-Man who battled several stubborn supervillains that included creepy super vampire Morbius who goes full spooky in Sony’s new trailer for its live-action adaptation (loosely tied to the MCU) starring the always intriguing Jared Leto.
“Morbius” hits theaters Summer 2020.
