New Music: Love & Hip Hop Miami’s SukiHana Drops Explosive Track “All In Your Mouth”

Love & Hip Hop Miami’s SukiHana Drops New Track “All In Your Mouth”

Love & Hip Hop: Miami newcomer Suki Hana drops a high-energy dirty south banger, “All In Your Throat”, which encourages listeners to embrace their inner power. In the video, Suki brings out the block, throwing that azz and riding through the hood with her posse of baddies.

Also, Sukihana is hosting an #AllInYourThroatChallenge where she invites fans to “get creative” and film a video on social media for a chance to win $1000. Submissions must use “All In Your Throat” song in the background, tag @SukihanaGOAT, and use the hashtag #Allinyourthroatchallenge to be eligible. The most creative submission as judged by Sukihana wins. Ya’ll gettin in on the action? Listen here, drop a comment, let us know how you’re feeling these vibes!