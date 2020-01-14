Game Day Litt: DaBaby & Black-Eyed Peas To Host Sexy Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party

DaBaby & Black-Eyed Peas To Host Sexy Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party

Sports Illustrated announced that it will be heading to Miami Beach with The Party, its annual marquee event. The legendary sports enterprise is joining forces with The Undisputed Group for this year’s VIP big-game night on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida. Headlined with performances by Da Baby, Marshmello, and The Black-Eyed Peas, guests are set for a littuation they will NOT soon forget!

Last year’s Sports Illustrated big-game event was held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta and featured performances by Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, DJ Irie and Dallas Austin. Top musicians, celebrities, models and athletes were in attendance, including will.i.am, Lil Jon, and more. For more details visit www.sportsillustratedtheparty.com.