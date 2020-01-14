Yay Sports! LSU Tigers Pound Clemson Into Praline Powder In College Nat’l Championship Game

LSU Tigers Defeat Clemson To Win 2020 College Football National Championship

LSU dragged Clemson for fried crawfish filth last night in the 2020 College National Championship Game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The 42-25 victory was marked by SIX touchdowns thrown by Joe Burrow, affectionately known on Instagram as, well…

Not for nothing, Burrow earned that title. He had the type of season that will have people debating about his place in the pantheon of college football greats for the rest of his life and beyond.

Glad 5600 passing yds, 60 Td passes, Heisman, National Championship beating 8 top 10 tms isn’t legendary 🙄🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/KCk352PuNm — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 14, 2020

We’d be remiss if we didn’t shoutout the video production team for the LSU Tigers because this clip that was posted to the @LSUFootball Instagram account last night after the game is LEGEND.

BDE drippin’ off the screen.

Congrats to the Tigers!