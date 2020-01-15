Ain’t Too Proud: Yung Joc Says Rideshare Driving For Some Extra Change Was To Teach THIS…

Yung Joc Teaches Kids About Honest Earning By Driving For Rideshare App

There was a reason behind the action when it came to Yung Joc signing up as a rideshare driver in Atlanta.

Earlier this week, the rapper went viral after two passengers recorded Joc whipping around downtown as their Pull Up n Go driver. The haters thought they were “exposing” the star as befallen but what he was really doing was leading by example, he says.

In an interview with TMZ, Joc explains that he’s a mentor for the ‘Big Brother Big Sister’ program and he’s been trying to show the kids that making an honest living is cool. It’s not at all pressed about trying to look famous or wealthy, that soooo early 2000’s. He wants the next generation to not be so judgy it sounds like.

Hit play to hear his whole explanation.