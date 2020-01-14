Yang Gang In This Thang: Dave Chappelle Officially Endorses Andrew Yang For President In 2020

- By Bossip Staff
Dave Chappelle Andrew Yang

Source: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images/Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images / Getty

Andrew Yang Announces Dave Chappelle Endorsement For President

On the day that six white Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage for debate, two men of color are making the big news.

That’s right. Andrew Yang has announced that Dave Chappelle is putting the full weight of his celebrity and public platform behind the first substantive Asian candidate for president.

Although no official promo plans have been shared, we can imagine Dave hosting fundraisers and doing comedy shows to bring in the bucks for the Yang Gang.

What do you think about Andrew Yang and Dave’s endorsement?

Categories: Bolitics, For Your Information, Hate It or Love It?!?!

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.