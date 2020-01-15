Melaniny Music: Bas, Ari Lennox & Kiddominant Celebrate Pan-Africanism In ‘Amnesia’ [Video]

Bas, Ari Lennox & Kiddominant Celebrate Pan-Africanism In ‘Amnesia’

Dreamville’s Bas has dropped a new video and it’s a melaniny delicious celebration of pan-Africanism. Our fave Shea Butter baby Ari Lennox is featured alongside multi-platinum Nigerian Afrobeat artist Kiddominant.

The video features direction and choreography from London artist Tajana B-Williams and is a vibrant commemoration of the African diaspora. It also features styling from Mazhané Rima-Fleurima and Zarah Elizabeth and the song has an intoxicating fusion of Afro House, Afrobeats, Soca, and sounds stemming from Bahia, Brazil where it was produced by Bas’ brother DJ mOma.

Bas’ 2020 is starting off strong, the video drops ahead of the 62nd Grammys where he and his J. Cole lead Dreamville cohorts are nominated for two awards including “Best Rap Album” for ROTD III and “Best Rap Performance” for the stand-out single “Down Bad.”

Prior to that Bas had sold-out performances across North America, Europe, and Australia, as well as the release of strong collaborative projects like the single “Risk” with French multi-instrumentalist artist FKJ and Bas’ EP, Spilled Milk I, which featured Ari Lennox, Earthgang, J.I.D, Kidomminant, and Falcons. Last year, on Spotify alone, Bas generated 214 million-plus streams. He also earned his first plaque with “Tribe” which certified gold and the video has over 45 million views on YouTube. Bas is currently in the midst of recording a new album in collaboration with The Hics.

Get your Afro-beats on and watch “Amnesia” below.