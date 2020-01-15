Eyes Emoji: Elizabeth Warren And Bernie Sanders Had A Shady Exchange Following Des Moines Democratic Debate

Elizabeth Warren Spars With Bernie Sanders Over Alleged Sexist Comment

For the past 48 hours, Elizabeth Warren‘s campaign and Bernie Sanders’ campaign have been volleying flaming balls of slander at one another over what was said during a private conversation between the two friends back in December 2018.

It was reported by CNN that Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren that he didn’t believe that a woman could become president of the United States. Sanders refuted that claim and sent surrogates like campaign co-chair Nina Turner out on cable news to defend him against misogyny accusations.

The sexist brouhaha created much media hype for the final Democratic debate before the politically-prized Iowa caucus where both candidates would come face-to-face with each other and the question would most certainly be asked.

Here’s what happened when that moment arrived:

That terse back-and-forth appeared created some tension that appeared to linger after the debate because Elizabeth Warren refused to shake Bernie Sanders’ hand in the same way that she shook every other candidates’ hand. Peep what happened.

A flashback to US Senate race in Texas in 1978? Did Elizabeth Warren deliberately refuse to shake hands with Bernie Sanders? Note her clinched fists after reaching out to shake hands with others in debates. pic.twitter.com/GzckZwMLAz — Cyndi Taylor Krier (@ctkrier) January 15, 2020

We were watching the debate live and we damn near fell down laughing at Lizzy Warren’s shady shenanigans and you already know Twitter was quick on the uptake…

Feels like the 2020 Election is being executive produced by either Mona Scott-Young or Kris Jenner or both.

Also, we’d be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge messy a$$ Tom Steyer standing there sippin’ tea.