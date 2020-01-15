HELP ME: Tekashi 6ix9ine Files Motion To Finish Sentence At Home Due To Safety Concerns In Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine Files Motion To Finish Sentence At Home Due To Fear For His Safety In Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine only has a few months left until his freedom is regained, but even so, the rapper can’t seem to fathom finishing his very last leg in the clinker.

Before his sentencing, Tekashi and his legal team were sure that his testimony, which included some serious snitching on the Nine Trey Bloods, would be enough for him to get time served and rush back home to that $10 million dollar deal that’s waiting for him. But unfortunately, that’s not what went down.

In the end, the New York native was sentenced to 24 months in prison with time served, which could bring him home in August of 2020. The main problem with this additional seven months is that 6ix9ine is no longer being protected or being given any special treatment to make sure he makes it out.

According to reports from TMZ, Tekashi can feel the animosity in the air and it’s only a matter of time before danger comes his way. His lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, filed paperwork asking the judge to allow Tekashi to leave jail and serve the rest of his seven months under home confinement or in a community correctional facility.

To sum things up, 69 is hearing some whispers in jail and we all know what happens to snitches. With the public eye off of his case for the moment, maybe he’ll get lucky and be able to finesse his way back to the free world. If not, best of luck to a rapper with snitch written on his forehead.