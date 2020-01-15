Stone Cold: Kevin Hart Drops Latest Episode Of ‘Cold As Balls’ With Former WWE Divas Nikki & Brie Bella

Kevin Hart Drops Latest Episode Of “Cold As Balls” With The Bella Twins

Kevin Hart is back with another episode of his popular youtube series, Cold As Balls. This time around, the comedian is joined by two guests, the former WWE Diva Champions Nikki and Brie Bella aka The Bella Twins.

In this episode, The Bella Twins doubt Kevin’s real relationship with a mutual friend of theirs, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and go on to tease him about rumors that The Rock calls him “Nugget.” The trio also has a serious discussion about how Nikki and Brie’s grandfather was against them wrestling in the beginning, but since they felt such a strong passion for the sport, it was still in their hearts to pursue it after he passed away. The Bella Twins even take things back all the way to the beginning, explaining how they got into wrestling and the tough decision that goes with choosing theme music.

At one point in the interview, the gears shift to talk about what life would be like for Kevin Hart if he were to become a wrestler, what his theme music would be, and how he would fare in the WWE. Last but not least, the trio all come together to dish on all the backstage WWE drama, including some behind-the-scenes details about how catty it gets backstage with all of the ladies competing for such limited television time.

To see Nikki, Brie, and Kevin discuss all of the above topics and more, you can watch the full interview for yourself down below. After that, make sure to stop by the LOL Network’s Youtube page each and every Tuesday for new episodes of Cold As Balls, hosted by Kevin Hart.