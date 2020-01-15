Timbaland Talks Quietly Losing 130 Pounds, Overcoming Painkiller Addiction After Having ‘Death’ Nightmares

Timbaland Reveals Struggles With PainKillers, Talks losing Weight

Timbaland has made some major life changes and is revealing the journey in Men’s Health.

The iconic producer says he quietly overcome addiction and lost over 130 pounds as part of his journey to a healthier lifestyle.

Prescription painkillers following a root canal in 2011 sparked OxyContin and Percocet abuse he says. In the midst of a divorce from his then-wife Monique, which began in 2013, and financial woes (The IRS filed a $4 million lien for unpaid taxes), he used the painkillers to ease the pain. “It put me in a great feeling of not caring, of just being free,” says Timbaland. “I’m like traveling, doing shows, popping ’em, having fun, just being ignorant.”

“I had to get whipped, because I didn’t appreciate anything,” the 47-year-old says. “All my life I felt it was a little too easy.”

Timbaland, whose real name is Timothy Mosley, also started putting on weight and developed prediabetes. “I had a dream that death was near,” he recalls. “I saw myself with a white face.”

But the father of three had an awakening and realized that he needed to save himself for his daughter, 12, and two sons, 17 and 27. “It’s like a bright light going on in your brain,” he says. “That’s how you know what true love really is.”

Wow! You never know what people are struggling with. To read Timbo’s entire interview about his lifestyle changes, peep it here.