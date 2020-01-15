This Is For Rachel: Meet Jasmine Collins, The Obscene Job Quitter That Scorched Her Oompa Loompa’d Bodied Manager Into Ashes In Viral Voicemail

Jasmine Collins: The Woman Behind Obscene “The Is For Rachel” Voicemail

It’s been a MYSTERY for months now about who left that crazy, disrespectful, HILARIOUS voicemail cursing out their manager and now we’ve found the culprit.

Jasmine Collin’s voice has been going viral, thanks to users on Twitter, Youtube, and TikTok, for her crazy voicemail to her manager where she threatens to beat her a** for being racist. It’s nearly impossible to trace who released the original voicemail but we found a youtube user who claims the voicemail was sent to their phone as a “wrong number”.

Jasmine went the hell IN on Rachel. So much so, her rant has been spread millions of times around the internet.

This is for Rachel you big fat white nasty smellin fat bitch why you took me off the mothafuckin schedule wit cho triflin dirty white racist ass big fat bitch oompa loompa body ass bitch I’m comin up there and I’m gon beat the fuck outta you bitch — imari (@imari) December 26, 2019

So who is Jasmine Collins? The details on her personal life are bleak, but here she is on social media.

Jasmine confirmed that she did, in fact, leave the voice message on the mainline at the job where she a Rachel worked together. Apparently, she’s still enticed over the incident. In the following clip from her Livestream, Jasmine explains why she got so worked up that day.

No but fr fuck Rachel’s racist ass, here’s the rest pic.twitter.com/7jNO23pyie — 🧞‍♀️ (@ehmariahstan) January 15, 2020

Rumors swirled that Jasmine was arrested for “stabbing” Rachel after the voicemail but she clarifies that the story is a big fat lie!

