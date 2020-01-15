AnyoneButTrump: Funniest Tweets From The FINAL Democratic Debate

Hilarious Tweets From Final Dem Debate

Everyone’s still buzzing over Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders’s spicy exchange at the final Democratic debate in Iowa that overshadowed an otherwise unimpressive night for the struggling Dem candidates who just can’t seem to fire up voters ahead of the upcoming election.

At this point, we might need to hit the emergency Michelle Obama button while these candidates continue acting like we’re not months away from the biggest Presidential election in recent history.

But hey, at least we have these cackle-worthy tweets from the final Dem debate to keep us from panicking. Peep them on the flip.