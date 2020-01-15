LHHH Exclusive: Is Apryl Still Coworker Cohabitating With Fizz Following “Fake” Breakup?

Sources Say Apryl And Fizz Are Staging Breakup For Reality TV Storyline

One of the biggest stories of 2019 was Apryl Jones moving on from Omarion with his B2K “co-worker” Lil Fizz. In recent weeks there have been stories of Apryl and Fizz unfollowing each other on social media and Apryl seemed to confirm a split had happened. However, a source close to the couple spoke with BOSSIP exclusively saying the breakup is a complete farce.

“That breakup is a FAKE feeble attempt to drum up a new storyline for ‘Love and Hip Hop Hollywood,'” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity told BOSSIP. “April and Fizz are still living together and over the weekend gave Kam a birthday party.”

We’ve seen photos from the party with Apryl’s son Megaa sitting right next to Kam, as well as a video of Kam in front of his cake with his friends singing him happy birthday where Megaa is enthusiastically patting Kam on the back — showcasing an obvious brotherly bond between the two. Another photo of Megaa has Fizz sitting right behind him.

Whether they’re following each other or not, Fizz has not deleted this photo of him and Apryl from his page, which he captioned “Good things come to those who wait.”

Do you think this “break” is a genuine one or something Fizz and Apryl have cooked up to keep interest in their affair? Or could they really be going through something but perhaps not be as broken as they’ve lead us to believe?