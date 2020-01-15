Hot Girl Hall Of Famer Marjorie Harvey Shows Support For Lori & Future’s Codeine Canoodleship
- By Bossip Staff
Marjorie Harvey Supports Lori & Future’s Budding Baeship
We’re obsessed with Lori Harvey & Future’s intriguing somethingship that took an unexpected turn when they claimed each other in Jamaica and whipped Messy Twitter into heart eye hysteria.
Oh yes, it’s really a thing that Lori Harvey’s legendary man-eating mama Marjorie Harvey supported in a touching birthday tribute to her daughter that sparked all kinds of hilarious chaos across social media.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Marjorie supporting her daughter on the flip.
Friendly reminder that this happened:
