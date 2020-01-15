Hot Girl Hall Of Famer Marjorie Harvey Shows Support For Lori & Future’s Codeine Canoodleship

No one caught that Marjorie Harvey gave a s/o to Future in her caption???? pic.twitter.com/eJi6c7asO7 — Yaya the Mogul (@_YayatheMogul) January 14, 2020

Marjorie Harvey Supports Lori & Future’s Budding Baeship

We’re obsessed with Lori Harvey & Future’s intriguing somethingship that took an unexpected turn when they claimed each other in Jamaica and whipped Messy Twitter into heart eye hysteria.

Oh yes, it’s really a thing that Lori Harvey’s legendary man-eating mama Marjorie Harvey supported in a touching birthday tribute to her daughter that sparked all kinds of hilarious chaos across social media.

Ya'll should not be worried about Lori Harvey. That is THEE Marjorie Harvey's daughter, and if you know anything about her then you know that her child is likely a trained assassin. It's these men ya'll need to be worried about. pic.twitter.com/zpzCP91jKy — Hassan Sayyed (@HausUrban) January 13, 2020

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Marjorie supporting her daughter on the flip.