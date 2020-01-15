Love Connection: Guess Which Atlanta Reality Star Matched Deelishis To Future Hubby Raymond Santana

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2

2017 Women's Empowerment Expo

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

Guess Who Hooked Up Deelishis And Raymond Santana

Deelishis and Raymond Santana are over the moon for each other and now we know who to credit with hooking them up.

The former reality actress and famously exonerated public figure shocked the public by announcing their engagement. These two peas didn’t fall into a pod together on accident, they were actually hooked up by a mutual famous friend.

Apparently, this reality star friend saw a potential spark before connecting the lovers. We will say she does have an eye for “chemistry”, at least in the bedroom.

 

Can YOU guess the reality star friend that paired the head over heels couple together? Hit the flip to find out!

Raymond Santana credits Kandi Burruss, ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ star, for finding him happiness. He gave the singer a shout out on his Instagram page this week.

“Shout out my girl @kandi ..thank you for introducing me to my future @iamsodeelishis,” he wrote. “I never got the chance to express my gratitude. So thank you ..and congratulations on a successful #2020Vision party… the wife’s been excited about everything she posted on her vision board, especially our wedding. Thanks again @kandi.”

How sweet! Kandi responded to Raymond with sincere happiness for the couple.

I’m glad that I was able to connect two beautiful people together! It makes me smile when I see y’all together. Congratulations to you!

Deelishis was recently spotted at Ace’s birthday party alongside Kandi.

Ace Tucker's 4th Birthday (son of Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker)

Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

Did you ever think Kandi would be responsible for Deelishis and Raymond jumping the broom in the future?

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.