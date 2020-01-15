Peep The Photos From Will Smith And Martin Lawrence’s Star Studded ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Los Angeles Premiere

Celebrities From Music And Film Attend ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Premiere In Droves

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s highly anticipated new movie ‘Bad Boys For Life’ is finally ready for release and some of the biggest names in music and film were seen on the scene.

It was definitely a family affair. Will brought sons Trey and Jaden to the big event

Martin was accompanied by his wife Roberta and daughters Jasmine, Amara and Iyanna.

T.I. and Tiny came through and showed their support.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy were both there too but they didn’t pose together

Hit the flip for more photos