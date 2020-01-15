Ya Love To See It: H.E.R. Performs “Slide” Live On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ [Video]

H.E.R. Performs On Late Night With Seth Meyers

At the tail end of last year, H.E.R. released a track titled, “Slide” featuring YG. This week, she started the year off on a high note by performing the song live for the audience at Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Check out the video down below to see the songstress perform a special rendition of one of her latest singles for the late night crowd: